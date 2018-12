There are several matches down for decision today…

In Division 1 of the Munster junior league there are plenty Tipperary teams in action.

Carrick on Suir take on Fethard in Carrick on Suir.

Clanwilliam play Clonmel in Clanwilliam Park.

Waterford City welcome Thurles to Waterford, while Waterpark welcome Cashel to Ballinakill.

All four games kick off at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile in last night’s UBL Div 2A

Cashel secured a bonus win over UL Bohemians in Spafield

While Nenagh lost out to Old Crescent 29-15