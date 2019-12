Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe will be among the inter-county players lining out for UCC next month as they bid to retain the Fitzgibbon Cup.

They’ve been drawn in a three team group alongside NUI Galway and Cork IT.

The Kilsheelan – Kilcash clubman admits having the likes of inter-county rivals Shane Kingston of Cork and Limerick’s Paddy O’Loughlin as teammates can change your opinion of them.