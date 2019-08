There’s just over a week to go to the All Ireland senior hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

The sides meet in Croke Park on August 18th, in what’s expected to be a very close encounter.

Liam Sheedy says at the latter stages of the championship it’s generally just a puck of the ball in it.

He’s praised his players for the way they fought against Wexford in the semi final, and is now hopeful they can capture some silverware next weekend.