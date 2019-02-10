Tipperary overcome Donegal at Semple stadium

Tipperary have beaten Donegal in a major upset in the third round of the National Football League.

Donegal opened the scoring at Semple Stadium with a point early on but Stephen O’Brien responded with a goal for Tipp within moments.

Tipp’s John Meagher conceded a penalty in the closing stages of the first half, picking up a yellow card, the penalty was then saved by Clonmel Commercial’s Michael O’Reilly.

Donegal went in to the break leading Tipp by 0-10 to 1-04.

The Premier came back after the break all guns blazing, scoring another two goals, one from Liam Casey and a Liam McGrath free found its way fumbled in to the net, the match finishing 3-09 to 0-13.

Conor O’Dywer was on the commentary team for Tipp FM sport, he has this full time analysis.

