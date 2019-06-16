Tipperary optimistic for Munster final

Tipperary are gearing up for their final round roubin game in Munster this afternoon.

They welcome Limerick to Semple Stadium, as both teams hope to cement their spots in the Munster final.

Limerick are hoping Cork will lose against Clare to guarantee them a place – even if Tipp come out on top of the today’s clash.

Former player and Tipp FM hurling analyst James Woodlock says it’s almost a guarantee that Tipp will be in action on Munster final day.

Throw in is at 2pm in Semple Stadium and Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game