Tipperary must hold nerve to overcome Waterford in Thurles

Tipperary are aware of the threat Waterford pose this afternoon.

The Déise-men travel to Semple Stadium, looking to overcome Tipperary following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Both teams have had a quick turnaround of just under a week between games.

Tipp full-back James Barry says they’ve just got to put Cork out of their minds and start a fresh.

Meanwhile, former Tipp manager Michael Ryan has urged fans to come out and support the Premier.

Speaking to Tipp FM ahead of today’s game, he said the Munster championship is still wide open.

Throw in is at 2pm, and Tipp FM will have live coverage in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tee-one Mill, Nenagh.

Before that game, Tipp also face Waterford in the minor hurling championship.

Throw in is at 12 noon, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM.