Tipperary must “grasp it with both hands” – Ken Hogan on hurling draw

The Tipperary senior hurlers have drawn a bye in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Following yesterday’s defeat to Limerick, Liam Sheedy’s men will have an extra week to recover and prepare for the next round.

Seamus Kennedy, Dan McCormack, Bonner Maher and Bubbles O’Dwyer were all not 100% on Sunday,

And speaking to Tipp FM, Tipperary hurling analyst Ken Hogan believes the extra week will give them a chance to regain match fitness:

“It was acknowledged right throughout last night that Tipp’s lack of match practice went against them so I think to get the extra week could be a big help for Tipp.

So, from that point of view, I feel maybe with the few knocks we’ve had, Bonner Maher particularly, Dan McCormack, Páidí carrying an injury into yesterday game, it’ll give us that couple of weeks to get ourselves organised and to be really up for the next game.

Tipp will also have the benefit of watching whoever they’re playing next weekend to see how they fair and how they’re progressing.

I think at this stage of the year, it’s the only weeks break you’re going to get and I think it’s important to grasp it with both hands.”