Tipperary in to Munster Senior Hurling League final

Tipperary’s senior hurlers have swept aside the Kerry challenge and booked their place in the Musnter Senior Hurling league final.

The Premier county sealed the deal in the first half with a flurry of goals before the break.

The visitors never really got a foothold in the game, with the exception of a surge in play leading to a goal late in the second half.

4-20 to 1-14 the final score in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh.

Tipp FM sport’s Stephen Gleeson caught up with Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy after the match.

 