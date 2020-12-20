Tipperary minors come up short after extra-time in Munster final

The Tipperary minor hurlers are out of this years championship.

They’ve been beaten by Limerick in the Munster final after extra-time on a final scoreline of 2-22 to 25 points.

Kenny Lee from Roscrea scored the equalising point to bring it to extra-time however Limerick out scored the Premier 8 points to 5 in the additional period.

It’s the Treaty’s second consecutive Munster Minor hurling title and they will now play Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final in the New Year.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Tipp manager Paul Collins gave his reaction to the game:

“Devastation really for my players. They put so much into it and it’s a very hard pill to swallow after putting 70 minutes plus into the game or 80 minutes and nothing to show for it.

“As I said there to the lads, we couldn’t have been any prouder of the guys, they put an unbelievable shift in and showed unbelievable resilience and bottle no matter what was thrown on top of us.

“When you look back on the roll of honour, they won’t be there as Munster champions but me personally and the people of Tipperary should be proud of what they put in today.”