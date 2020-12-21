Tipperary minors can ‘advance to the next level’

Tipperary minor manager Paul Collins believes his players can advance on to the next level.

They suffered a three point defeat to Limerick after extra-time in yesterday’s Munster final.

It was unclear for large parts of the year whether or not the minor championship would be played.

But speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Collins was happy the players got a chance to represent Tipperary:

“I’m delighted the lads got a chance to showcase what they’re made of and what an exceptionally talented group they are.

“Hopefully when they come to under-20 in the next few years, they’ll advance on to the next stage.

“That’s what it’s all about here. It’s all about development and getting as many players as you can to represent Tipperary at senior level.

“I’ve no doubt that if these guys stay going in the right direction, stay as focused as they should be, stay doing the right things and going back to their clubs and schools, they’ll go on to the next level.”