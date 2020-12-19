Tipperary minor manager Paul Collins ready for “massive battle” with Limerick

The Tipperary minor hurling team are in search of their 41st ever Munster title tomorrow.

The side, managed by Paul Collins, play Limerick in this year’s final at 1 o clock on Sunday.

The sides met in last year’s championship, where Limerick won by 15 points.

Speaking to Tipp FM, manager Collins is fully aware of the task at hand tomorrow:

“I wasn’t one bit surprised that Limerick won last weekend. We’ve played them in challenge matches and obviously played them last year and they bet us convincingly.

“They’ve a number of guys left over from last year so we’re under no illusions as to what we are up against.

“They will bring a massive battle on Sunday and look, all we can do is try and focus on ourselves and if we can get our own performance, we’re confident that we’ll be competitive against Limerick and hopefully it will be enough to get us over the line if we can perform well.”

