The Tipperary minor hurling team are through to the Munster final.

They’ve beaten Waterford in Páirc Uí Rinn on a scoreline of 2-13 to 12 points.

Jack Leamy’s first half goal saw the Premier take a 1-8 to 5 points lead in at half-time.

Waterford brought the game back to one score but substitute Kenny Lee’s goal sealed a seven point victory for Paul Collins’ side.

Tipperary will play Limerick in the Munster final next Sunday.