Tipperary lost out to Galway in National Hurling League

Galway beat Tipperary by 8 points in the National Hurling League this afternoon, as the Premier County made their exit from the league.

The final score from Pearse Stadium in Salthill was Galway 3-21, Tipperary 3-13.

Galway will now go onto the quarter finals after beating Tipperary in the first Allianz League clash between the two teams since the 2017 final.

Meanwhile, Tipperary ladies footballers lost out to Galway 1-12 to just 4 points and the Intermediate camogie team were beaten by Antrim 5-13 to 1-06.