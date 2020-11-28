Tipperary looking to reach first final since 2006

The Tipperary senior camogie team will take to the field against Galway today in the the All-Ireland semi-final.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is at quarter-past-2.

This will be Tipperary’s thrid semi-final appearance in a row, however, the Premier has not reached a final since 2006.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Manager Bill Mullaney believes his side have learned from their past two semi-final appearances…

“Even mentally I think they’ve matured and they know what it’s about now that they’re in their third one.

“They’ve come on a lot, the experience has shown that they are able to manage situations in tight games. Our game management has improved.

“So definitely that their experience and their confidence has come on for that. They are not overly phased by it at the minute and they want to go out and push on and get to an All Ireland final.

“That’s where they feel they deserve to be and where I feel they deserve to be.”

