Tipperary looking at the bigger picture

Tipperary take on Cork this evening in the All Ireland U20 hurling final.

The sides have met in this year’s Munster final already, while in the U21 competition last year they also met at the Munster and All Ireland final stages again.

Some of last year’s panel are still available for tonight’s clash – which is of great benefit to the team according to management.

Liam Cahill says they bring younger guys on to the panel because they always have the bigger picture in their mind.

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock on Saturday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Feile 2019 at Semple Stadium.