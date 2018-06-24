Tipperary League Fixtures

There are a raft of county hurling league games down for decision today.
Div 1 group 1
Eire Og Annacarthy v Portroe at 12 in Annacarthy
Div 1 Group 2
Kiladangan v Clonoulty in Puckane at 2
Div 2 Group 1
Lorrha v JK Bracken’s in Lorrha at 12
Holycross Ballycahill v Kilruane McDonaghs in Holycross at 2
Div 2 Group 2
Loughmore v Ballingarry in Castleiney at 12
Silvermines v Killenaule in Dolla at 12
Moycarkey v Templederry in Littleton at 12
Div 3 Group 1
St Mary’s v Ballina at 12 in Clonmel
Cappawhite v Moneygall in Cappawhite at 12
Div 3 Group 2
Cashel KC v Carrick Swans at 12 in Cashel
Ballinahinch v Lattin in Shalee at 12
Note – Some fixtures may be subject to time change/venue