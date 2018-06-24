Tipperary League Fixtures

There are a raft of county hurling league games down for decision today. 

Div 1 group 1

Eire Og Annacarthy v Portroe at 12 in Annacarthy

Div 1 Group 2

Kiladangan v Clonoulty in Puckane at 2

Div 2 Group 1

Lorrha v JK Bracken’s in Lorrha at 12

Holycross Ballycahill v Kilruane McDonaghs in Holycross at 2

Div 2 Group 2

Loughmore v Ballingarry in Castleiney at 12

Silvermines v Killenaule in Dolla at 12

Moycarkey v Templederry in Littleton at 12

Div 3 Group 1

St Mary’s v Ballina at 12 in Clonmel

Cappawhite v Moneygall in Cappawhite at 12

Div 3 Group 2

Cashel KC v Carrick Swans at 12 in Cashel

Ballinahinch v Lattin in Shalee at 12

 

