Tipperary Ladies footballers impress in AFLW opening weekend

Tipperary’s Ladies footballers impressed in the opening weekend of the women’s Australian Football League.

Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy and Boherlahan-Dualla’s Orla O’Dwyer both lined out for their teams this weekend.

McCarthy was up first as she made her debut with new side West Coast Eagles.

The Eagles lost out to the Adelaide Crows on a final score of 56 points to 18.

However, the Cahir clubwoman impressed in midfield, recording 19 touches and seven tackles, whilst also picking up the West Coast Eagles player of the game award.

Meanwhile, Tipperary dual-star Orla O’Dwyer enjoyed victory in her first game of the season.

Her Brisbane Lions side were convincing winners over Richmond, running out 41 points to 12 winners in Melbourne.

O’Dwyer featured in centre-field, scoring a point in the victory.