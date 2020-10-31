Tipperary Ladies footballers begin their campaign today

Tipperary’s ladies footballers begin their All Ireland senior championship campaign later today with a tough test against Galway.

In a three-team group with only one advancing to the All Ireland semi finals, it’s already seen as a must win game against the 2019 All-Ireland runners up.

Throw in at the Gaelic Grounds is at 3pm.

Former Tipp footballer Niamh Lonergan says that Tipp are capable of causing an upset:

“I do think Tipp will give them a run for their money.

I think it should be a good competitive game. It will be interesting to see what they do to try and stop Aishling Moloney as she would be the main scorer on the Tipp team.

I’m guessing they will put two maybe back on her which will allow one of our team freed and be able to get more play on the ball.”