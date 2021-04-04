Tipperary Ladies Football to host online bingo fundraiser this evening

Tipperary Ladies Footballers have their biggest fundraiser of the year taking place this evening.

Their online bingo bonanza takes place at 8 o’clock.

One book costs €10 and three can be purchased for €20 using the link that can be found on Tipperary Ladies Football social media pages or by clicking here.

2020 All-star footballer Aishling Moloney is bingo caller for the night and she says the money raised will go a long way:

“With the current times it’s hard to fundraise and the money will go an awful long way in the development in underage squads in Tipperary and of the senior team.”

“It will be a bit of craic as well, a bit of fun for the family sitting down playing a bit of bingo on Sunday night, probably a different Sunday night and a bank holiday Monday to what you would expect but it would be great if people could stretch the extra mile and support in any way they can it would be brilliant.”