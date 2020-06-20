Tipperary Ladies Football Captain reacts to LGFA 2020 championship announcement

The captain of Tipperary’s Senior Ladies Football team says they’re relishing the chance to get back on the pitch now.

Yesterday afternoon, the LGFA beat the rest of the sporting organisations to the punch by annoucing their revised formats for the 2020 All-Ireland championship.

It will be contested by 12 counties with four groups of three teams to battle it out in separate round-robin groups.

Tipperary’s last game before the lockdown saw them suffer a defeat at the hands of last year’s runners-up, Galway on March 8th.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport this morning, captain Samantha Lambert says they’re happy with yesterday’s announcement:

“Yeah look, it’s great to be back playing football and to see a format in place. I suppose, it’s a format that we were used to there in 2018 – we played Donegal and Kerry in the championship.

“They were calling it ‘the group of death’ at that stage and we were unfortunate to get two top-class teams. We lost to them by a small margin.

“But no matter what group that we get this year, it’s going to be a tough group and we’re just going to have to embrace it.

“That’s where we wanted to be this year – we wanted to be up playing senior against the top teams in the country.”

The LGFA’s full statement can be read below: