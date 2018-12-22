Tipperary jockey wins feature race at Thurles

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore took the top spot in the feature race at Thurles today.

She won the Boreen Belle Mares Listed Novice Hurdle, riding Honeysuckle which finished at 8/11.

This brings the Killenaule native up to 68 wins so far this season.

All Irish winners throughout the rest of the card, the first race at 12:15pm was one by Moonshine Bay at 11/8.

The 12:50pm race saw 12/1 shot Loch Luatha take the top spot.

Seskin Flyer won the 1:25pm, coming in at 10/3 and The King of Brega won the 2:35.

The last race of the day was won by Grand Mogul at 11/8.