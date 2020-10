The Tipperary Intermediate camogie team has been removed from the All-Ireland Championship.

Under direction from the Department of Sport, the camogie association is only allowing 1 team per county to participate in this year’s championships.

This means only the senior camogie team will compete for Tipperary this year.

The Tipperary Intermediate team are 1 of 10 ‘second’ teams to be removed from competitions, following the Camogie Association’s announcement today.