The Tipperary inter-county teams return to training may be delayed.

The GAA had previously permitted teams to return to training on January 5th in preparation for the start of the league in February.

However, that date looks in doubt amidst the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

The GAA has said “given the current growth rates in virus transmission, the date is under review”.

It is currently unknown whether or not this will impact the date the leagues will begin.