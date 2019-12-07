Tipperary hurling captain looks ahead to 2020

It’s been a wonderful year for Tipperary teams according to All Ireland winning senior captain Seamus Callanan, who says the focus now shifts to building for 2020.

A fantastic year for the premier county saw All Irelands return to Tipp in senior hurling, U20 hurling and Intermediate Ladies football.

The year was capped by Seamus Callanan receiving the coveted ‘Hurler of the year’ award for his displays across the year for the senior hurlers.

The foundations for 2020 begin on Sunday the 15th for Tipp as they face Clare in the Munster league at Nenagh before traveling to Limerick to take on the home side on Friday the 20th.

Speaking to Tipp FM at the launch of the Munster hurling league, the All Ireland winning captain Seamus Callanan said this year was amazing.