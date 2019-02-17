Tipperary Hurlers will always give 100% – Sheedy

All the games in this year’s National Hurling League will be difficult to win.

That’s the view of Tipp manager Liam Sheedy, who was speaking to Tipp FM ahead of his sides trip to Wexford this afternoon.

A crucial 2 points are on offer this weekend in what is a very tight league campaign.

Liam Sheedy says they’re building towards the Munster Championship, but will make no apologies for trying to win every single game in the league.

He says they’ll always give 100%.

Throw in in Wexford Park today is at 2pm