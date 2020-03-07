Tipperary hurlers take on Galway tomorrow

Tipperary travel to Pearse Stadium on Sunday to play Galway in the National Hurling League.

In the winner takes all contest, both sides are aiming to secure a place in the quarter finals.

Former Tipperary defender Conor O’Brien says both teams will want to progress to ensure more competitive games before the championship.

It will be the first Allianz League clash between the counties since the 2017 final and Tipp FM will have live coverage from 2pm in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.