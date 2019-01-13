Tipperary hurlers seeking silverware this afternoon

Tipperary face Clare this afternoon in the final of the Munster Hurling League.

The Premier overcame All Ireland champions Limerick in December, and Kerry last weekend, to book their place in the final of the competition.

The competition is often used as a ground to blood new players, and figure out what mix of players work well together.

Tipperary are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season, where they fared well in the League, but failed to make it out of Munster in the Championship.

Former Tipp hurler James Woodlock says if anyone can lead Tipp in the right direction, Liam Sheedy can.

Throw in is at 2pm at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

There’ll be full live coverage here on Tipp FM, in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh and Jim Strang and Sons, Peugeot Dealers, Kilsheelan.