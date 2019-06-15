Tipperary Hurlers keep eye on the prize

The Tipperary team to face Limerick has been named.

Some have questioned if Liam Sheedy would hold something back going into the game – given the possibility that the sides could meet again in the Munster final.

There are three changes to the team that faced Clare in Cusack Park with a fresh paring in the back line and 2018 All-Ireland U-21 winner Jake Morris on attack.

Former All Ireland winning captain Declan Carr says it would be silly to mess with form at this stage.

Throw in is at 2pm in Semple Stadium tomorrow