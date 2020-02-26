Tipperary hoping to pick up performance ahead of weekend clash with Longford

Tipperary senior football manager David Power says his team need to build on last weekends performance.

The Premier County lost to Cork by a single point despite scoring 21 points of their own.

Tipp face Longford this weekend and Power is hoping his team kicks on and learns from the defeat to the Rebels.

He said they are working on a few things after the defeat, but that Cork are probably the best game in the league. They need to build on this now and perform well against Longford, he added.

Listen to a snippet here;