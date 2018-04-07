Tipperary hoping to finish the job and take League title

Tipp senior hurlers are gearing up for tomorrow’s National Hurling League final against Kilkenny.

The premier are aiming to win their first title in 10 years – with Kilkenny looking to get another one over on Tipperary after beating the Premier by a single point earlier in the league.

Daragh Mooney, Michael Ryan’s first choice for goalkeeper, says he hopes they will finish the job tomorrow…

Meanwhile,

Many of the younger players on the panel have been praised for the work rate and performances on the field this year.

None more so than Jason Forde – who has shone for the Premier, and is their leading scorer heding into the tie with a total of 5 goals and 60 points to his name.

Tipp manager Michael Ryan says this year has been great for him…