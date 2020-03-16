Tipperary GAA hits out at those circulating fake Coronavirus message

The PRO of Tipperary County Board is hitting out at those who have been spreading fake news about the Tipperary senior hurling panel.

The team returned from Spain last Friday after a training camp and have been put into a voluntary two-week self-isolation since then.

In the meantime, message purporting to be from the manager Liam Sheedy has been spread on social media.

PRO, Joe Bracken says the false information is “causing unnecessary concern to all parties” and appeals to people to delete it and not for forward it on.

Full Tipperary GAA statement:

A chairde,

Unfortunately, at this time of crisis, some unknown individual or individuals has issued a false message doing the rounds on social media purporting to be from the Tipperary SH manager.

This is wholly inaccurate fake news and is causing unnecessary concern to all parties. I appeal if you have received it, to delete immediately and not to forward.

The fight against Covid-19 must continue. Messages like this and others on social media are certainly not helping that cause.

Be safe everyone and please do not spread any fake news, whatever its content. Together and united we will prevail.

-Ends-

Le meas,

Joe Bracken,

PRO Tipperary Co. Board.