Tipperary GAA County Board will have a €20 weekend pass on offer for this weekend’s round of County Club Championships.

There are several County Championship games down for decision, which take place this Saturday and Sunday in different venues around the county.

Tipperary GAA county board secretary Tim Floyd explained the benefits of the weekend pass.



The pass can be purchased from gate checkers at all games on Saturday only or enquire at Tipperary GAA Office in Lar na Páirce up to 5.30pm this Friday.