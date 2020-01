Tipperary senior football manager David Power is looking forward to the start of the National League campaign.

Tipp face Down in Clonmel on Sunday in league division three at 2pm.

The former All-Ireland minor winning manager is looking for some early momentum.

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage of the game from the Clonmel Sportsfield at 2pm this Sunday, in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers Clonmel.