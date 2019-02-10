Tipperary footballers take on table-toppers Donegal

Tipperary senior footballers are gearing up for a crucial clash with Donegal this afternoon.

The Premier have secured one point from two games so far – with the Ulster side having taken all 4 points on offer to them.

The sides meet in round 3 of Division 2 of the National Football League in Semple Stadium at 2pm this afternoon.

Tipp Captain Conor Sweeney says they’ve focused on a few different things ahead of this game…

And we’ll have live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM, in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel Clonmel.