Tipperary footballers need to up their performance for this weekend

Tipperary senior football goalkeeeper Evan Comerford says the team will need to improve on last weekend’s performance.

The Premier County face Louth on Sunday and will hope to pick up their first win of the National League after drawing with Down last Sunday.

Comerford says the standard will improve as teams get more games under their belts.

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage of Louth and Tipperary from Drogheda at 2pm this Sunday.