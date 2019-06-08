Tipperary footballers named ahead of Down game on Sunday

The Tipperary team to play Down in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1 qualifier on Sunday next, June 9th in Páirc Esler, Newry, been announced by manager Liam Kearns.
The Tipp manager has opted for the same fifteen which started the recent Munster semi-final fixture against Limerick.
The team lines out as follows:
1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
3. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle
5. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers
7. Emmett Moloney – Drom-Inch
8. Steven O’Brien – Ballina
9. Liam Casey – Cahir
10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
17. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
18. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
19. Philip Austin – Borrisokane
20. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
21. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
23. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan
24. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s
25. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale
26. Jack Delahunty – Newport