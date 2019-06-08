Tipperary footballers named ahead of Down game on Sunday

The Tipperary team to play Down in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1 qualifier on Sunday next, June 9th in Páirc Esler, Newry, been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

The Tipp manager has opted for the same fifteen which started the recent Munster semi-final fixture against Limerick.

The team lines out as follows:

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

3. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle

5. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

6. Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers

7. Emmett Moloney – Drom-Inch

8. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

17. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

18. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

19. Philip Austin – Borrisokane

20. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

21. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

23. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

24. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s

25. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

26. Jack Delahunty – Newport