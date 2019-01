Tipperary will face Clare in the final of the Munster Senior Hurling League next Sunday.

The Banner saw off the Waterford challenge in Fraher Field earlier today, winning by a point 2-20 to 3-16.

Tipperary booked their spot in the final yesterday notching up a convincing win over Kerry in Nenagh, winning 4-20 to 1-14.

After that match, Tipp FM sport spoke to former Tipp goalkeeper and coach at Kerry, Brendan Cummins, he praised Liam Sheedy’s work.