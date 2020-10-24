Tipperary are “Enjoying the opportunity to train” ahead of Championship restart – Liam Sheedy

As the Tipperary senior hurlers prepare for a new look championship in 2020, manager Liam Sheedy says they really appreciate the chance to get out on the pitch and play hurling this year.

The defending All-Ireland champions will begin their Munster championship campaign at the semi-final stage on November 1st, where they will play the winners of this Sunday’s clash between Limerick and Clare in Thurles

On the injury front, Tipp look likely to be without St Mary’s defender Seamus Kennedy due to a knee injury but will be boosted by the return of Lorrha’s Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher to the training panel as well as Loughmore defender and former county underage star John Meagher.

Speaking online to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson ahead of the championship, Liam Sheedy said they are going to make the most of it:

“All we can do is go into Thurles and make sure it’s a really safe environment that we expose our players to.

They are enjoying the training, preparations are wholly to what we would of normally been used to but that is the challenge.

I’m very fortunate to have great people around the team, the coaches are all working really hard with the team and the lads are responding well.

We are just enjoying getting the opportunity to train for hopefully what will be the championship 2020.”