Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer jetted off to Australia last month to take up a place on an Aussie Rules women’s team for the coming season.

The Cashel woman, one of the country’s most iconic female sportspeople, was headhunted by the Brisbane Lions women’s Australian Football Team.

Orla started her first week of pre-season practice yesterday and spoke to Ben Sweeney on Tipp Today about her initial experience.