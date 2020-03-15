Tipperary darts team finish runners-up in All-Ireland final

Tipperary finished runners up in the Irish National Darts Organisation Inter County All-Ireland final.

19 teams entered the competition with Tipperary drawn in the same group as Carlow (1) Cork (2) Wexford and Clare (2).

They started with a great 5-0 win over Carlow (1) and followed that up with victories over Cork (2) 5-0, Wexford 4-1 and finished with a 4-1 victory over Clare (2) to finish top of their group.

They went on to face Dublin in the last 8 and after going 2-0 down they recovered to 2-2 and super-cool Aidan O’Hara stepped up to win the anchor leg and put Tipp into the semi finals.

Tipp then played last years winners, the strongly fancied Offaly team, and just like the Dublin match came back from a 2 nil deficit to win 3-2. Again, O’Hara kept his cool to throw great darts in the deciding match to seal Tipp’s place in the final.

Up against old rivals Cork (1) in the final, who they have played many times in the past few months, Tipp just came up short (3-1) and had to settle for runners-up spot.

The Tipperary team was Will Hogan captain, Jake Forristal, Bobby Harris, Jake Leanihan, Liam Bourke, Sean Walsh and Aidan O’Hara. Managers are Mike Smith Francis Sheehan, Johnny Sheehan and Alice Sheehan.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Across the Line sports show, Mick Smith and Aidan O’Hara said it was a great experience.

