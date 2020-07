Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett will be hoping to pick up where he left off when the professional cycling calendar resumes shortly.

The Irish national champion claimed two wins in Australia at the start of the season before the sport went into lockdown like so many others.

Bennett will link up with six of his Deceuninck – Quick-Step teammates for the five-stage Vuelta a Burgos in Spain, which runs from July 28th to August 1st.