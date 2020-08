Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will be hoping to go one better on today’s second stage of the Tour of Wallonie in Belgium.

The Deceuninck Quick Step rider just missed out on yesterdays opening stage when he was pipped in the bunch sprint which was won by Australian Caleb Ewan.

Today’s 172 kilometre stage is also likely to suit the sprinters so Irish champion Bennett will no doubt be in the thick of the action.