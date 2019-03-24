Tipperary Cup semi finalists decided today

The three other Tipperary Cup 1/4 finals take place this afternoon.

Glengoole United meet St Michaels B, and Clonmel Town v Galbally United – both those games kick off at 12pm.

Then at 3pm St Michael’s take on Bansha Celtic.

The winners will join Peake Villa B in the semis, after they stole the win in the dying moments against Clonmel Town B yesterday.

+++

In the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League Old Bridge take on Peake Villa at 3pm in Thurles.

To Division 2 and Donohill and District play Kilsheelan United, and Kilmanahan United go up against Ballyneale.

Both games kick off at 3pm.

Finally, Bansha Celtic are away to take on Cashel Town at 12 noon in Division 3.