Tipperary County Board records a deficit of over €370,000

The Tipperary County Board recorded a deficit of 371,596 Euro this year as the cost of inter-county teams rose to over 1.7 million.

The figures were revealed at last nights County Board Convention at the Dome in Thurles.

Overall income amounted to 5.35 million while expenditure was 5.7 million Euro.

The County Board had returned a surplus in the previous six years. The biggest rise from last year was the expenses associated with intercounty teams as it jumped 623,693 from the previous year.

Costs associated with Lár na Páirce also played a part in the expenditure.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson County Board Secretary Tim Floyd said costs were up overall.