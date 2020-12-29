Tipperary County Board Chairman says new U-19 competition will be difficult to squeeze in next year

A new competition will be added to the Tipperary fixture list next year.

Following the recent county board convention, the clubs of Tipperary voted in favour of a new Under-19 competition in hurling and football.

This means there will be an Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 championship in 2021.

Speaking to Tipp FM, new county board chairman Joe Kennedy, is concerned about squeezing these new fixtures into an already busy schedule:

“Really why people were looking for the Under-19 is because a 16-year-old couldn’t play Under-20, so he’d only have one grade – he’d only have the Under-17 championship to play with.

“It’s going to put a lot of pressure on both the CCC and the clubs in general and the 18 and 19-year-old players in clubs, because those competitions will really have to be played while the senior club championship is going, if we’re to have any hope of fitting them in.

“Or else you’re going to have to play the U19 and U21 championship at the same time, which I don’t think would be possible at all.

“But like these are things that will have to be ironed out. The convention voted for that so we have to run with it.”