Tipperary Club Action & Results

In Club action today

North Tipp senior Hurling Round 1- Toomevara v Roscrea in Nenagh at 3pm

West Tipp Intermediate championship – Galtee v Cappawhite at 12 in Leahy Park Cashel

Mid U21 A Hurling – Drom Inch v Holycross Ballycahill at 1.30 in The Ragg

Results from yesterday

In the West Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final yesterday Cashel King Cormacs secured a 1-17 to 1-11 victory over Arravale in Annacarthy.

In the South Minor B football it ended Ardfinnan 1-7 Kilsheelan 1-10

While in the South Minor A football it ended all square – Moyle Rovers 2- 10 Ballyporeen/Clonmel Og 2-10