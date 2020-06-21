Tipperary CCC Secretary says decision on Tipperary’s club schedule should be known this week

It should be known this week what way Tipperary’s club championships will be organised.

Yesterday afternoon the GAA released it’s revised return-to-play schedule which allows for club games around the country to begin from the 17th of July – two weeks earlier than initially planned.

Tipperary C.C.C Secretary, Tom Maher has told Tipp FM Sport the county board here is awaiting word from Croke Park before their decisions are made:

“They’re waiting for Croke Park’s final roadmap to come out and we’re expecting that to be out on Monday possibly. They’ll have thing down on paper as regards what they’re going to be playing on the various Sundays and so forth – whether it’s commencing with leagues or with championships.

“I would assume that as soon as that comes out, that the County Management will then be meeting someday during the week – maybe Wednesday or Thursday. They’re the group that are tasked with drawing up a structure for what Tipperary will do.”

Meanwhile, Tom says it was right to keep the start of the inter-county championship to October:

“Absolutely, I think Croke Park had made it clear from day 1 that if games were to come back, they would be coming back with clubs.

“That’s what they’ve done and now that we’ve got an extra bit of leeway from the government, from their announcement on Friday night, that bit of leeway is being given to the clubs.”