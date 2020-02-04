Tipperary camogie victory over Limerick declared after disputed result

Tipperary have been awarded a victory over Limerick after a disputed result in Sunday’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League clash.

The referee had ruled the game ended Limerick 1-7 to Tipperary 0-10, despite the scoreboard and many in attendance noting a Tipperary victory.

Upon review yesterday afternoon, Croke Park decided that Limerick were incorrectly awarded an extra point during the game, and Tipperary have been given the victory.

P.R.O of the Tipperary Camogie Board, Philly Ryan explains how officials in Croke Park came to their decision.