Tipperary Camogie PRO defends scheduling of Cahir camogie final amid controversy

The PRO of the Tipperary Camogie Board says he’d like to see a resolution to the Junior A County Final dispute, but is unhappy with how Cahir have raised the issue this week.

Speaking on Across The Line here on Tipp FM last night, Philly Ryan defended the need to play the game between Cahir and Knockavilla Kickhams this afternoon, and said that rearranging the game at short notice would bring its own difficulties for opposing teams.

Cahir have refused to field a team today citing player welfare concerns, as their dual players will be taking part in the County Senior Football Final tomorrow against Aherlow.

Philly was asked whether the game could be played at a later date instead:

“I’d like to see a solution. I’m not ruling out a solution. I’d like to see a solution but it was very disappointing, Cahir’s whole tactic of going to social media first and drumming up a campaign, contacting TVs, radios and everything, and putting out a campaign first.

“It was probably a very modern way of doing it but it wasn’t a way of getting a consensus.”

However, responding on Twitter, Cahir player, Alissa Keating refuted the claims that they went to the media first and claims it was only as a last resort.

Disappointed to listen to Philly Ryan on @TippFM. It is not true that we went to the media before @camogietipp – it was a last resort. Invalid point that there are communions in Knockavilla next weekend as there are confirmations in Cahir this weekend. @TippFMSport 1/2 — Alissa Keating (@AlissaEKeating) September 25, 2020

