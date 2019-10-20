Tipperary camogie players recognised on Soaring Stars Team

Two Tipperary camogie players have been named on Soaring All Stars team.

This is the first Soaring Stars Award for both Sabrina Larkin and Laura Shinners in last night’s ceremony.

Kilrunane McDonagh player Laura Shinners took the full back position.

While Shannon Rover’s Sabrina Larkin is the 2019 Soaring Stars centre half back.

Sabrina was also nominated for Intermediate Player of the Year but lost out to Westmeath’s Pamela Greville.

Tipperary had 9 players nominated for the Camogie All Stars including Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Eibhlis McDonald (Eire Óg Annacarty), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoutly Rossmore), Eimear Loughman(Clonoulty Rossmore), Julianne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh) and Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch)

Meanwhile 4 players from the Premier County were nominated for the Soaring Stars Intermediate team. Alongside winners Sabrina Larking and Laura Shinners, Clodagh McIntyre and Andrea Loughnane were also shortlisted.